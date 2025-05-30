MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Acquires 7,198 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,255 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.89.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE COP opened at $85.53 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $118.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.62. The stock has a market cap of $108.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.