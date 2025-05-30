Insider Buying: United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) VP Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) VP Pennington W. Nieri bought 50,000 shares of United Homes Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,500. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

United Homes Group Stock Up 7.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:UHG opened at $2.60 on Friday. United Homes Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 6.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $152.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.97.

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter. United Homes Group had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a positive return on equity of 1,250.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Homes Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Homes Group by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in United Homes Group by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Homes Group by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in United Homes Group by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

