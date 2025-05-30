South32 Limited (ASX:S32) Insider Buys A$121,280.00 in Stock

South32 Limited (ASX:S32Get Free Report) insider Jane Nelson purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.03 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of A$121,280.00 ($78,245.16).

South32 Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.42, a P/E/G ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.91.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

