Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Brett Jenkins Sells 451 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) insider Brett Jenkins sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total value of $78,289.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,673.34. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brett Jenkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, Brett Jenkins sold 528 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $92,679.84.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $170.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.32 and its 200 day moving average is $162.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.66 and a one year high of $191.86.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 830.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2,293.8% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 62.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2,126.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

