Randall K. Fields Sells 5,000 Shares of Repositrak, Inc. (NYSE:TRAK) Stock

Repositrak, Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall K. Fields sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $111,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,283,520. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Repositrak Price Performance

Repositrak stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.90 million, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.56. Repositrak, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $25.01.

Get Repositrak alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Repositrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Repositrak

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Repositrak stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Repositrak, Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Repositrak worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repositrak Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repositrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repositrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.