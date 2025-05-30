Toronto Dominion Bank Has $5.35 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,320 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho set a $185.00 price objective on IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price objective on IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.50.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $181.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $153.36 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.25 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 45.01%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

