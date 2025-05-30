Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,061 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 8,688 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 760 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.95. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $56.61.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 45.82% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the casino operator to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

