Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases New Shares in Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETA)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 615,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 6.88% of Quetta Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quetta Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $633,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Quetta Acquisition by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 202,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in Quetta Acquisition by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 342,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 101,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Quetta Acquisition by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 429,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 227,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Quetta Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Quetta Acquisition stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. Quetta Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $11.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63.

Quetta Acquisition Company Profile

Quetta Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on financial technology sector in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

