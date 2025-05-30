Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires Shares of 310,000 Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEAR. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Revelyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revelyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Revelyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revelyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Revelyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Revelyst stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. Revelyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Revelyst Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more.

