Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,311 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.41% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBU. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,111,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after buying an additional 173,500 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,356,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 1,618,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,041,000 after buying an additional 99,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 928,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,871,000 after buying an additional 94,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BBU shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of BBU opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -50.24 and a beta of 1.28. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.53%.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

