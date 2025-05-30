Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.16% of Weibo worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 13.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 25,750 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 575,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 73,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Weibo by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 276,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Price Performance

NASDAQ WB opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.01. Weibo Co. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Weibo Announces Dividend

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $396.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.21 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.77%. Weibo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WB

About Weibo

(Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.