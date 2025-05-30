TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,182 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in TopBuild by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in TopBuild by 377.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild stock opened at $281.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.56. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $266.26 and a 52 week high of $495.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLD. Wall Street Zen lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.22.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total value of $540,483.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,036.86. The trade was a 19.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

