Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TTEK. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.19. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

