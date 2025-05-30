Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 4,306 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 427,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,570,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Cowen upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.3%

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $973.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.