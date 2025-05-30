Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Short Interest Update

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the April 30th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Indra Sistemas Stock Performance

Shares of ISMAY opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.59. Indra Sistemas has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $21.51.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 5.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Indra Sistemas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Indra Sistemas in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Indra Sistemas Company Profile

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company for aerospace, defense, and mobility business worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Defence, Air Traffic, Mobility, and Minsait. It offers Mova Consulting for planing and designing transport infrastructures; Mova Collect for ticketing, tolling, and back office applications; Mova Traffic for building traffic management and control solutions; Mova Protect for protection of businesses and people; Mova Experience; Mova Comms for connecting the transportation ecosystem with personalized communication solutions; Mova Care that provides infrastructure operation and maintenance, technology operation and maintenance, and transportation services operation and maintenance; and In-Mova Space, a technological mobility and infrastructure management platform.

