First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Short Interest Up 4,042.9% in May

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 4,042.9% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 2.73% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Up 0.9%

FTXG opened at $22.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $26.05.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.0963 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

