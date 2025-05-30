Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW) Short Interest Update

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,512,300 shares, an increase of 4,924.6% from the April 30th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,598,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Greene Concepts Price Performance

OTCMKTS INKW opened at $0.00 on Friday. Greene Concepts has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Greene Concepts Company Profile

Greene Concepts, Inc, through its subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc operates as a bottling and beverage company. The company focuses on producing a variety of beverage product lines, including spring and artesian water, cannabinoid, infused beverages, pH balanced water, and beverage offerings, as well as athletic drinks.

