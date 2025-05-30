Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Short Interest Down 97.4% in May

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the April 30th total of 375,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Seeing Machines Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SEEMF opened at $0.04 on Friday. Seeing Machines has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

About Seeing Machines

See Also

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

