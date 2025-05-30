Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 208.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 95,058 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Open Text worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 483.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,985,000 after purchasing an additional 109,550 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of OTEX opened at $28.02 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average is $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.30.

Open Text Company Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Further Reading

