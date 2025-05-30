Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,779 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.02. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Barclays reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of FOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FOX from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.71.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

