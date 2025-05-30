Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 5,300.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hengan International Group Stock Down 0.1%

OTCMKTS HEGIY opened at $13.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. Hengan International Group has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Hengan International Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a $0.4113 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

