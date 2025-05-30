The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 176,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,849 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $19,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 136,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,974.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,493.68. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $594,902.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,390.44. This trade represents a 36.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.4%

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $112.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.77 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.19.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -179.25%.

About J. M. Smucker



The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

