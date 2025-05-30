NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,881 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NiSource were worth $19,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NI shares. UBS Group upped their price target on NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $233,590.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,035.21. This represents a 24.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NI opened at $38.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average is $38.23. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. NiSource had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. NiSource’s payout ratio is 60.54%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

