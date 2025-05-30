Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $785,267.75 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider David Benjamin Harrison sold 14,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $785,267.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $54.44 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $77.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average of $61.83.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $129.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Intapp’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 90.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 50,607 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Intapp in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Intapp by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Intapp by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Intapp in the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
