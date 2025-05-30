Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CFO Sells $550,200.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $550,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,299.78. This represents a 23.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Intapp Price Performance

Intapp stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $77.74. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -187.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.83.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $129.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.84 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intapp by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,652,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,352,000 after purchasing an additional 283,923 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,100,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,634,000 after acquiring an additional 120,112 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,782,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,064,000 after acquiring an additional 127,655 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,701,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,077,000 after acquiring an additional 395,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,550,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,490,000 after acquiring an additional 13,577 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTA. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intapp from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

