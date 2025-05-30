California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,070 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Steel Dynamics worth $20,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $125.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.54. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.17 and a 52-week high of $155.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $1,013,773.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,950,647.94. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.44.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

