California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,948 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,948 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $21,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 514.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARE opened at $71.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $67.37 and a one year high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $758.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 694.74%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

