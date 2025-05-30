Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Natera were worth $17,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Natera by 1,328.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 87,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $12,514,804.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,160,963.60. This represents a 30.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.04, for a total transaction of $115,663.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,495,748.76. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,436 shares of company stock worth $22,019,079. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NTRA opened at $158.05 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $183.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.80 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $501.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.12.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

