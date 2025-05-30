1,791 Shares in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Purchased by Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSI. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 60,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.12. The stock has a market cap of $649.07 million, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.48. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $67.33.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

