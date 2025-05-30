California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 153,940 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Annaly Capital Management worth $17,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,721,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859,104 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,426,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,007,000 after buying an additional 8,272,674 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,099,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,665,000 after buying an additional 109,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,453,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,706,000 after buying an additional 814,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,587,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,366 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE NLY opened at $19.16 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.04 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 314.61%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

