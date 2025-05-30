Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,332 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Rollins worth $22,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Rollins by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Rollins by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 247,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 99,990 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 287,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after buying an additional 89,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

Rollins Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $56.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 0.79. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $57.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $108,613.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,103.12. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $171,194.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,866.20. The trade was a 25.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,987 shares of company stock valued at $480,725 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Profile



Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

