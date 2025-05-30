Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 24,108 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,108 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRBG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Corebridge Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

CRBG stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 22.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

