AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,612 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.45% of AMERISAFE worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMSF. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 39,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 38,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,340,000 after buying an additional 77,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $60.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $898.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.41.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.90%.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

