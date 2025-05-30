Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,878 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Ternium worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Ternium by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 365,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 79,935 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at about $856,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,112,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ternium by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TX. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Ternium in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ternium from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $27.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.71, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $43.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.92.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. Ternium had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

