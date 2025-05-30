Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,335 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

Shares of FTI opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $279,178.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,301.76. The trade was a 8.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,119,825.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,495.85. This trade represents a 23.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,665. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

