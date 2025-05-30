Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New $4.38 Million Investment in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 818,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAFN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Hafnia by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,754,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530,482 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hafnia by 1,775.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,124,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,753 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hafnia by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,395,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,627 shares during the period. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hafnia during the fourth quarter valued at $1,838,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Hafnia during the fourth quarter valued at $1,700,000.

Shares of NYSE HAFN opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. Hafnia Limited has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Hafnia ( NYSE:HAFN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Hafnia had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $340.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.80 million.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a $0.1015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.59%. Hafnia’s dividend payout ratio is 33.06%.

Separately, Fearnley Fonds raised Hafnia to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

