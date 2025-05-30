Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,316 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $32,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $699,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,288.5% during the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 37,237 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,918,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $99.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.30. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.74 and a 52 week high of $111.83.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

