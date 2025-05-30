NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

NAMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price objective on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded NewAmsterdam Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

NewAmsterdam Pharma stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.01.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In other news, Director James N. Topper acquired 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,526.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,013,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,775,166.81. The trade was a 0.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $3,055,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $305,550. This represents a 90.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAMS. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

See Also

