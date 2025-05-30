Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Receives $18.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGNGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Organon & Co.

In other news, insider Kirke Weaver acquired 8,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $74,094.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,423.69. This represents a 18.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Karp bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $28,840.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,552.56. This represents a 8.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 102,345 shares of company stock valued at $902,430. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Organon & Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 345.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 2.78%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Analyst Recommendations for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

