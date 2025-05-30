SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

SN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $139.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SharkNinja Trading Up 1.9%

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 77.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 5,800.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 6,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SharkNinja stock opened at $94.47 on Friday. SharkNinja has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $123.00. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.68.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 32.51%. SharkNinja’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SharkNinja will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.