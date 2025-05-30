Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAPR. Wall Street Zen lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 17th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CAPR
Institutional Trading of Capricor Therapeutics
Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance
CAPR stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $460.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22. Capricor Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $23.40.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.86% and a negative return on equity of 112.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Capricor Therapeutics
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capricor Therapeutics
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Hormel Stock Near Lows, But Tariff Relief Could Boost Outlook
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Different Ways to Add Gold to Your Portfolio
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Coca-Cola Stock Has Momentum, PepsiCo May Be the Better Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.