Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAPR. Wall Street Zen lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAPR

Institutional Trading of Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 419.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 45,381 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 14,169 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

CAPR stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $460.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22. Capricor Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $23.40.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.86% and a negative return on equity of 112.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capricor Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.