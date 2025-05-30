Reviewing Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) and Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)

Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Free Report) and Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of Enel Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Chile has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A $560,000.00 N/A N/A Enel Chile $3.90 billion 1.29 $760.15 million $0.14 26.00

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Enel Chile”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Enel Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aqua Power Systems and Enel Chile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00 Enel Chile 0 1 0 0 2.00

Enel Chile has a consensus price target of $3.90, indicating a potential upside of 7.14%. Given Enel Chile’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enel Chile is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Enel Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A Enel Chile 17.33% 15.48% 6.15%

Summary

Enel Chile beats Aqua Power Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company was formerly known as NC Solar Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in August 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Winter Park, Florida.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile S.A., an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants. It distributes electricity in various municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region. The company also engages in the sale and transportation of natural gas, and provision of engineering consulting services. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis Chile S.A. and changed its name to Enel Chile S.A. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Chile S.A. (SNSE:ENELCHILE) operates as a subsidiary of Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL).

