Head-To-Head Analysis: UBS (OTCMKTS:OUBSF) vs. City (NASDAQ:CHCO)

UBS (OTCMKTS:OUBSF – Get Free Report) and City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.4% of City shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of City shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get UBS alerts:

Profitability

This table compares UBS and City’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBS N/A N/A N/A City 30.83% 16.49% 1.83%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A City $287.36 million 6.01 $117.10 million $7.98 14.95

This table compares UBS and City”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

City has higher revenue and earnings than UBS.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for UBS and City, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBS 0 0 0 0 0.00 City 0 2 0 0 2.00

City has a consensus price target of $127.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.90%. Given City’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe City is more favorable than UBS.

Summary

City beats UBS on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City

(Get Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of residence; first-priority home equity loans; home equity lines of credit; amortized home equity loans; consumer loans that are secured and unsecured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts, as well as owner-occupied real estate and construction, land development, and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, land loans, production of conventional and government-insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services, as well as automated-teller-machine, interactive-teller-machine, mobile banking, interactive voice response systems, and credit and debit card services. City Holding Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.