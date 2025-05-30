Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Backblaze from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Backblaze from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

Backblaze Stock Down 3.4%

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Backblaze by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLZE opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Backblaze has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

