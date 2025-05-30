Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.83.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Backblaze from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Backblaze from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Backblaze
Institutional Trading of Backblaze
Backblaze Stock Down 3.4%
Shares of BLZE opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Backblaze has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87.
Backblaze Company Profile
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Backblaze
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Hormel Stock Near Lows, But Tariff Relief Could Boost Outlook
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Different Ways to Add Gold to Your Portfolio
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Coca-Cola Stock Has Momentum, PepsiCo May Be the Better Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.