HC Wainwright Downgrades Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) to Neutral

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VIGL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vigil Neuroscience to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wedbush lowered Vigil Neuroscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim set a $8.00 price target on Vigil Neuroscience and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Vigil Neuroscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vigil Neuroscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Shares of VIGL opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. Vigil Neuroscience has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $367.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.90.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 19,436 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 14,572 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

