Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,107.50 ($109.43).

SPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,800 ($105.28) to GBX 7,700 ($103.93) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

In related news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,723 ($90.74), for a total transaction of £46,859.31 ($63,246.47). Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON SPX opened at GBX 5,815 ($78.49) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.85. The company has a market capitalization of £4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,986.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,755.85. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of GBX 5,380 ($72.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,110 ($122.96).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 286.30 ($3.86) EPS for the quarter. Spirax-Sarco Engineering had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 16.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirax-Sarco Engineering will post 334.5410628 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 117.50 ($1.59) per share. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $47.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.13%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering rebrands as Spirax Group

On 22 February 2024, Spirax-Sarco Engineering changed its name to Spirax Group which reflects the Company’s evolution over many years to a larger and stronger Group of three aligned Businesses with differentiated and complementary capabilities.

Our new name respects our history and where we have come from, with who we are today.

