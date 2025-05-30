LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.67.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $83,913.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,058,125.88. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 12,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 801.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.66. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $49.88 and a 52-week high of $125.83.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $351.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

