Head-To-Head Comparison: Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) vs. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.1% of Evans Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Evans Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Evans Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evans Bancorp 9.89% 6.66% 0.53% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 30.22% 15.22% 1.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evans Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evans Bancorp $69.21 million 3.18 $11.95 million $2.15 18.39 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $292.68 million 2.38 $88.46 million $123.32 8.11

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Evans Bancorp. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evans Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Evans Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Evans Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $18.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Evans Bancorp pays out 61.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp beats Evans Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc. primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgages; commercial and multi-family mortgages and commercial construction loans; home equities, such as home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising term loans and lines of credit; consumer loans, including direct automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, and personal loans; other loans consisting of cash reserves, overdrafts, and loan clearing accounts; and installment loans. In addition, the company sells various premium-based insurance policies, including business and personal insurance, employee benefits, surety bonds, risk management, life, disability, and long-term care coverage, as well as provides claims adjusting services to various insurance companies; and non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds. It operates through a total of 21 full-service banking offices in Erie County, Niagara County, Monroe County, and Chautauqua County, New York. Evans Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Williamsville, New York.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers range of lending products comprising commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, and consumer loans, as well as equipment leases and credit card services; commercial products, including term loans, lines of credit and other working capital financing, and letters of credit; and financing products, such as automobile financing, home improvement, and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company provides various specialized services consisting of credit card programs for merchants, lockbox and other collection services, account reconciliation, investment sweep, online account access, and electronic funds transfers through domestic and international wire and automated clearinghouse; online banking services; and investment products, such as mutual funds and annuities. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Lodi, California.

