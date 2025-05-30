Financial Comparison: Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) versus LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB)

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) and LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank and LINKBANCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 20.67% 15.43% 1.27% LINKBANCORP 15.64% 9.89% 0.95%

Risk and Volatility

Independent Bank has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LINKBANCORP has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

79.4% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of LINKBANCORP shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Independent Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of LINKBANCORP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Independent Bank and LINKBANCORP”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $216.85 million 3.03 $66.79 million $3.14 10.11 LINKBANCORP $110.14 million 2.31 $26.21 million $0.96 7.08

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than LINKBANCORP. LINKBANCORP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Independent Bank and LINKBANCORP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 3 0 0 2.00 LINKBANCORP 0 0 2 0 3.00

Independent Bank presently has a consensus target price of $36.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.49%. LINKBANCORP has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 28.68%. Given LINKBANCORP’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LINKBANCORP is more favorable than Independent Bank.

Dividends

Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. LINKBANCORP pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Independent Bank pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LINKBANCORP pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. LINKBANCORP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Independent Bank beats LINKBANCORP on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independent Bank

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services. The company also provides title insurance services and investment services, as well as automatic teller machines, and internet and mobile banking services. In addition, it operates through branches, drive-thru facilities, and loan production offices. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About LINKBANCORP

(Get Free Report)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate, commercial business, commercial real estate construction, land development, residential real estate, home equity, consumer, agricultural, and municipal loans. It also provides online banking, mobile banking, direct and remote deposit, and cash management services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.