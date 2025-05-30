Barclays Reiterates $62.00 Price Target for StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

Barclays set a $62.00 price objective on StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on STEP. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price target on shares of StepStone Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, StepStone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on StepStone Group

StepStone Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $59.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 1.37. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $40.07 and a 52 week high of $70.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.76.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $295.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.87 million. StepStone Group had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at StepStone Group

In other news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $84,194.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,896.97. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason P. Ment sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $48,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,593.26. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,308 shares of company stock worth $5,279,663. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth $757,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 112,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.